Lancaster @ Denton Ryan Highlights 9/1/17

Aikman Helping United Way Assist Harvey VictimsFormer Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman is the campaign chair for the Dallas chapter of the United Way. But he is now looking toward another 'most valuable' performance for helping other people, including those impacted by Harvey.
Morning Weather Forecast With Jeff JamisonWednesday is going to be gorgeous across North Texas, with clearing skies and cooler temperatures after a cold front came through on Tuesday. But all eyes are on Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean.
Irma Is Bigger Than Texas DemonstrationMeteorologist Anne Elise Parks shows us how long and wide Hurricane Irma is.
Irma Is Bigger Than TexasThe Category 5 hurricane has 185 mph maximum sustained winds.