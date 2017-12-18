DFW Moments: 'New Urbanism' In Southlake

High Schooler's Retweet Challenge: 2,000 Retweets = 100% For Class On FinalA Highlands Ranch high school student got enough retweets to give everyone in his class a perfect score on the final. Matt Yurus reports.
Jet Engine Cowling Falls Off Truck, Blocks Traffic In DFWA jet engine cowling fell off the back of a big rig on I-635 in Irving this morning, blocking traffic for several hours. Matt Yurus reports.
CBS 11 News On The Go: Tuesday MorningCheck out what's making headlines across North Texas on Tuesday morning.
Locker Room TalkWalt Garrison, Drew Pearson, Tony Dorsett and Jay Novacek have each won championships, and now they gather to tell their tales while tailgating. What experiences did they have in the locker room? Each of the guys share their stories.
Woman Tased & Arrested By Now-Fired FWPD Officer Speaks OutThe woman at the center of a controversial arrest caught on tape is speaking only to CBS 11 News after Fort Worth police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced that the senior officer involved in the incident has been fired.
No School In Kaufman ISD After Water Line BreakCrews in Kaufman have been working on a broken water line that has now closed the city's schools. Officials said that an older 12-inch pipe erupted Monday night.