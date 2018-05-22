In-Home Help For Texas Seniors

Menu
JC Penney Shares Plunge After CEO Ellison Departs For Lowe's
J.C. Penney's CEO is leaving the company to become the top executive at Lowe's.
Martinez & Betts Powering Red Sox To Top Of AL East
Despite the Bronx duo of Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge receiving the attention in the offseason, it's been the Boston pair of J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts that are on their way to having one of the greatest teammate seasons ever.
Palmeiro Hits First Home Run With Railroaders At 53 Years Old
Rafael Palmeiro still has power, even at 53 years old. He went deep Monday for the first time in his return to baseball with the independent Cleburne Railroaders.
Torres Homers Twice Off Colon As Yankees Beat Rangers 10-5
Gleyber Torres hit two home runs off of Bartolo Colon in a 10-5 win for the Yankees on Monday night at Texas.
LeBron's 44 Points Help Cavs Even Series With Celtics
LeBron James bullied his way to 44 points to help the Cavaliers even the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2 on Monday night with a 111-102 victory over the Celtics.
Hawaii Volcano Generates Toxic Gas Plume Called Laze
The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.
TCU Graduate Wins Miss USA Competition
Sarah Rose Summers, a TCU graduate with two degrees, beat out 50 other women Monday to win this year's Miss USA competition.
Eat
You Don't Have To Go Far To Beat The Heat In DFW This Summer
The dog days of summer will be soon upon us but you don’t have to go too far to cool down.
Amazon Prime Members To Get Extra Discount At Whole Foods
Amazon, which purchased Whole Foods last year, is offering its Prime members an additional 10 percent off of sale items when they shop at Whole Foods stores.
See
Dallas Zoo Names Baby Giraffe After Retired Cowboys Star Witten
Jason Witten has announced his retirement after 15 seasons with the Cowboys. In honor of his career, the Dallas Zoo said that it was naming their new baby giraffe after the football star.
Play
Parenting Tips To Help Your Student Avoid The Summer Slide
During summer break, studies show that kids lose more than 25 percent of what they have learned during the school year. Experts said that the summer should include time for studies.
Travel
Treat Mom To A Bed & Breakfast That's Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Hawaii Volcano Generates Toxic Gas Plume Called Laze
The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.
TCU Graduate Wins Miss USA Competition
Sarah Rose Summers, a TCU graduate with two degrees, beat out 50 other women Monday to win this year's Miss USA competition.
What Happens To The Stuff That North Texans Recycle?
At this point, most people recycle at least some of their trash. But where does that recycled material go? And which items should just be trashed?
