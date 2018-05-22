In-Home Help For Texas Seniors

Martinez & Betts Powering Red Sox To Top Of AL EastDespite the Bronx duo of Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge receiving the attention in the offseason, it's been the Boston pair of J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts that are on their way to having one of the greatest teammate seasons ever.

Palmeiro Hits First Home Run With Railroaders At 53 Years OldRafael Palmeiro still has power, even at 53 years old. He went deep Monday for the first time in his return to baseball with the independent Cleburne Railroaders.

Torres Homers Twice Off Colon As Yankees Beat Rangers 10-5Gleyber Torres hit two home runs off of Bartolo Colon in a 10-5 win for the Yankees on Monday night at Texas.

LeBron's 44 Points Help Cavs Even Series With CelticsLeBron James bullied his way to 44 points to help the Cavaliers even the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2 on Monday night with a 111-102 victory over the Celtics.