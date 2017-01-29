Dallas Mayor Addresses DFW Airport Situation Regarding Immigration Order

Lisa Villegas' Weather UpdateExcept a cold Sunday morning with temps rapidly warming up through the day.
Theater Director Who Was Brutally Attacked Leaves HospitalA local theater director who was brutally attacked by two men outside an Uptown Target store left the hospital Saturday morning.
Dallas Mayor Addresses DFW Airport Situation Regarding Immigration OrderDallas Mayor Mike Rawlings held a press conference to address how DFW Airport and the City of Dallas are affected by the recent executive order on immigration signed by President Donald Trump.
Dallas Residence Suffers Major Damage From 3-Alarm FireA Dallas home suffered a major roof collapse after fire crews responded to a fire at the 4900 block of East Side Avenue.
VA Agrees To Bring Veteran Home After Decade-Long Struggle For CareThe struggle to navigate bureaucracy and approve funding was just another hurdle for a race to recovery Chad Snowden has run for more than 12 years.
Fort Worth Mayor Calls For Sweeping Changes At PDMayor Betsy Price wants changes after watching the leaked body cam video from the December arrest that went viral.