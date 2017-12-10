DFW Moments: Ebola Outbreak
As Africa dealt with a huge Ebola outbreak in 2014, little did anyone suspect that Dallas would become ground zero for the deadly disease in the United States.
Program: CBS 11 News Weekends
Categories: News Local News KTVTTV

More News

Witnesses: Dallas Convention Center Evacuated Due To ThreatWitnesses at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center say it has been evacuated due to some sort of threat - the second time in three days.
DFW Moments: Ebola OutbreakAs Africa dealt with a huge Ebola outbreak in 2014, little did anyone suspect that Dallas would become ground zero for the deadly disease in the United States.
3,500-Year-Old Tombs Found In EgyptEgypt on Saturday announced the discovery of two small ancient tombs in the southern city Luxor dating back some 3,500 years.
Anne Elise Parks' Weather ForecastTemperatures will slightly warm up as the upcoming week looks to be dry.
Hacked Road Sign Causes Stir For Dallas DriversSome Dallas drivers were in for quite a shock when they saw what was on a road construction sign - language not suitable for children.
Mesquite Police Looking For Suspect Vehicle In Deadly Hit-And-RunMesquite police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run accident on Saturday.

Local News

DFW Moments: Ebola OutbreakAs Africa dealt with a huge Ebola outbreak in 2014, little did anyone suspect that Dallas would become ground zero for the deadly disease in the United States.
Hacked Road Sign Causes Stir For Dallas DriversSome Dallas drivers were in for quite a shock when they saw what was on a road construction sign - language not suitable for children.
Mesquite Police Looking For Suspect Vehicle In Deadly Hit-And-RunMesquite police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run accident on Saturday.

KTVTTV

Witnesses: Dallas Convention Center Evacuated Due To ThreatWitnesses at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center say it has been evacuated due to some sort of threat - the second time in three days.
DFW Moments: Ebola OutbreakAs Africa dealt with a huge Ebola outbreak in 2014, little did anyone suspect that Dallas would become ground zero for the deadly disease in the United States.
Jeff Ray's Sunday AM ForecastWarm and dry weather continues across north Texas

More Videos

Categories

News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Entertainment

Stations

Dallas KTVT TV 11
Dallas KRLD 1080

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch