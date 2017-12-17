DFW Moments: George W. Bush Presidential Center

Woman Tased & Arrested By Now-Fired FWPD Officer Speaks OutThe woman at the center of a controversial arrest caught on tape is speaking only to CBS 11 News after Fort Worth police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced that the senior officer involved in the incident has been fired.

No School In Kaufman ISD After Water Line BreakCrews in Kaufman have been working on a broken water line that has now closed the city's schools. Officials said that an older 12-inch pipe erupted Monday night.

Lady Bears Bus Breaks Down On Trip Back HomeKalani Brown had 18 points, and Baylor defeated Nicholls State by a score of 85-43 on Monday. But that was just the beginning of a long night for the Lady Bears.

Tuesday Morning Weather Forecast With Jeff RayNorth Texas started Tuesday with yet another Dense Fog Advisory, leading into the biggest rain the area has seen in nearly 60 days.

Well-Known Credit Companies Pay Consumers After CBS11 I-Team InvestigationNearly 500 people nationwide are cashing checks from two well-known credit companies. Consumers claimed LowerMyBills.com and Experian helped destroy their credit.

No Action Against City Manager Accused Of Using Racial SlurAfter spending about an hour in executive session inside council chambers, city council along with the city’s mayor decided not to do anything.