DFW Moments: Toyota Moves North American Headquarters To Plano

2 Cases Of Whooping Cough Diagnosed At North Texas School DistrictThe number of whooping cough cases in Tarrant County is rising. The news comes as Grapevine-Colleyville ISD warns parents of two cases diagnosed there.

With Tax Reform, AT&T To Increase U.S. Capital Spending $1 Billion, Provide Employee BonusThe company says it plans to invest an additional $1 billion in the United States in 2018 and pay a special $1,000 bonus to more than 200,000 AT&T U.S. employees.

Owner Shoots Suspected Burglar Dead At Dallas Meat MarketA man believed to have been burglarizing a meat market in Dallas was shot and killed this morning.

Texas Rangers Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In The ColonyThe Texas Rangers and members of the The Colony Police Department are investigating a burglary that ended with officers firing their weapons and a suspect dead.

Scott Padgett's Weather UpdateHighs in the 70's on Thursday but Friday will see a sudden cooldown and rain chances.

DFW Moments: Toyota Moves North American Headquarters To PlanoIn May 2014, Plano officially welcomed Toyota to North Texas. The automaker decided to move its North American headquarters and thousands of workers to Collin County.