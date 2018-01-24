CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
News Now: Trying To Buy Bitcoin & Nassar Sentencing
CBS 11 News reporter Jason Allen tries to purchase bitcoin from a convenience store machine, and former doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting many Olympic gymnasts.
Program: CBS 11 News Mid-day
Blue Moon, Total Lunar Eclipse And Supermoon All To Take Place On Jan. 31The Earth will be treated to a hat trick of amazing lunar sights on Jan. 31, when a blue moon, total lunar eclipse, and supermoon will all take place on the same day. Matt Yurus reports.
Elton John Says Upcoming Tour Will Be His LastElton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world. Matt Yurus reports.
Elton John Retiring After Final Tour; January 2019 Show In Sacramento ScheduledSir Elton John is saying goodbye to life on the road. Matt Yurus reports.
'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid To Pass Earth On Super Bowl SundayThe Earth will get an interstellar pregame show on Super Bowl Sunday as a large asteroid is scheduled to pass by the planet just hours before the big game. Matt Yurus reports.
Justice Dept Ramps Up Pressure On So-Called ‘Sanctuary Cities’The Justice Department is again ramping up pressure on cities seeking public safety grants to prove they are cooperating with immigration authorities. Matt Yurus reports.
President Trump Could Face Direct QuestioningPresident Trump could soon face direct questioning about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, as well as any possible collusion with Russia during the presidential election.
Teen Suspect In Italy School Shooting Goes Before JudgeThe teenage suspect in Monday’s school shooting in Ellis County went before a judge for the first time today.

Teen Suspect In Italy School Shooting Goes Before JudgeThe teenage suspect in Monday’s school shooting in Ellis County went before a judge for the first time today.
NEWS NOW: Accused School Shooter In Court & Compromised “Swipes”NEWS NOW: Accused School Shooter In Court & Compromised “Swipes”

Blue Moon, Total Lunar Eclipse And Supermoon All To Take Place On Jan. 31The Earth will be treated to a hat trick of amazing lunar sights on Jan. 31, when a blue moon, total lunar eclipse, and supermoon will all take place on the same day. Matt Yurus reports.
Elton John Says Upcoming Tour Will Be His LastElton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world. Matt Yurus reports.
Elton John Retiring After Final Tour; January 2019 Show In Sacramento ScheduledSir Elton John is saying goodbye to life on the road. Matt Yurus reports.

