FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There is a neighborly effort underway for an 80-year-old Fort Worth man who was evicted from his home on Friday. Neighbors are trying to return the veteran to the place he’s called home for decades. Good news may be in store for him.

Billie McGruder was evicted from his home on Friday due to unpaid property taxes.

McGruder’s home was sold at auction, but change may be on the horizon for the aging veteran.

“It brings me to tears, to see how happy he is,” said neighbor Anthony Drake, Jr. So, how could the 80-year-old be filled with joy after facing the eviction just days ago?

On Sunday, the new owner of the home met with McGruder and his neighbors. The owner had no idea the veteran was living inside the home.

The new owner said he wants to do what is in the best interest of McGruder, according to the family.

“He says he’s very thankful. I’m thankful. It’s amazing how people came out to help,” said Drake.

A family member of McGruder’s spoke with CBS 11 and said his health is their first concern. They said they are not certain the current condition of the house is the best fit for him.

The family said there is one official GoFundMe page set up for McGruder.