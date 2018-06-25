  • CBS 11On Air

UPDATED: June 26, 2018  11:34 AM
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A grandfather with memory issues and his 5-year-old grandson were missing for several hours Monday night.

Police said Vincent Nguyen, 80, picked up his grandson Victor Nguyen from preschool around 3:00 p.m. and the family had not seen or heard from them since. It was around midnight when the pair was spotted at a gas station in Hudson Oaks — just outside Weatherford.

Victor Nguyen and Vincent Nguyen (Nguyen family)

Officials say both the child and his grandfather are safe and are back home with their family.

Police were concerned because Nguyen didn’t have his cell phone and had gotten lost before — that time was eventually found in Garland.

Vincent Nguyen and car (Nguyen family)

Police say they didn’t issue a Silver Alert because Nguyen has not been diagnosed with dementia and an Amber Alert wasn’t activated because the little Victor wasn’t abducted.

