NEW YORK (CBS New York/CBS Local) – Four appears to be the magic number when it comes to coffee.

A new study found that drinking four cups of java a day could be good for your heart.

German researchers said that caffeine promotes the movement of a regulatory protein that can protect cardiovascular cells from damage. They found that it was sufficient to help guard against cell death and help your ticker recover after a heart attack.

The study is published in the journal PLOS Biology.