FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman murder and dumped in a Fort Worth neighborhood last week was a domestic violence victim, and now her family hopes her death draws attention to how others can escape an abusive situation.

In her final days, Kelly Lawson was in the process of getting a protective order against her ex-boyfriend, according to a Fort Worth Police Department report. The document says ex-boyfriend Jaime Brown had threatened to kill her and slashed her tires.

Fort Worth Police believe he kidnapped her on June 15.

At 2:00 a.m. the next day, she tried to get away from him at an intersection in Overtown Woods area in Fort Worth.

Police say evidence at the scene suggests she fought for her life, trying to run away. Her clothes were ripped, as if someone was forcing her to stay. Her topless body was found by neighbors when the sun came up.

“At the end of the day a protective order is still just a piece of paper,” said Lacy Hensley, Director of Intake and Client Services at One Safe Place in Fort Worth. “If someone had a protective order against them, they’re not allowed to carry firearms. They can be consequences in regards to custody of children. It can definitely aggravate the situation.”

Hensley works with people trying to escape domestic violence at One Safe Place in Fort Worth, and says they often see it make a situation more violent.

She says a protective, not a restraining order is what victims need to get. Police can only arrest an abuser with a protective order. To get one, the victim must show a history of violence in front of a judge. Protective orders are free, if you go through the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office.

Brown was arrested last week and charged with capital murder. He remains in jail in Longview, Texas.