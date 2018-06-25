DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing another man over a parking space in Lewisville on Tuesday, June 12.

Quintin Lowe, 28, is in the Dallas County Jail charged with murder. His bond is set at $300,000.

According to Lewisville Police, William Booker III tried to leave his girlfriend’s apartment, but his bike was blocked by a vehicle. According to police reports, the driver of the car exchanged words with Booker. As Booker rode away, the suspect followed.

About a half mile from the apartment, paramedics found Booker shot in the back. He had died. He was a few yards from T’s Bar & Grill.

“A parking space. This is all about a parking space,” said Lewisville Police Captain Mike Moore.

Detectives indicate the two men were visiting separate apartments in the same building inside the Park Timbers Apartments.