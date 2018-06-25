  • CBS 11On Air

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska (AP) – U.S. defense officials say the Trump administration has chosen two military bases in Texas — Fort Bliss and Goodfellow Air Force Base — to house detained migrants.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record about a pending announcement.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had said on Sunday that two bases had been selected but he would not identify them.

One official said unaccompanied children detained after crossing the U.S. border would be sheltered at one of the bases and the other base would house families of migrant detainees. Under the arrangement, the Defense Department would provide the land but the operations would be run by other agencies.

