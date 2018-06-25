  • CBS 11On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is taking up a $145 billion spending bill to fund the Energy Department and veterans’ programs for the next budget year.

Approval of the bill Monday would send it back to the House, which approved a similar bill this month. Lawmakers hope to send a unified bill to President Donald Trump as the first of what they hope will be a series of spending bills signed into law before the new budget year begins Oct. 1.

Individual spending measures have routinely been delayed or ignored in recent years in favor of spending packages that fund the entire government.

GOP leaders are anxious to avoid another massive spending bill as the elections approach. Trump has pledged he won’t sign another catchall measure like the one he signed in March.

