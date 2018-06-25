  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boy Scout Camp, Boy Scout killed, Georgia, Tree Fell, Weather

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Cypress, Texas was killed when a tree fell on his tent at a Georgia Boy Scout camp.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Alexander told news outlets Monday that the incident occurred at the Bert Adams Scout Camp in Newton County.

Powerful storms had rolled through the area downing multiple trees, including the one that fell on the boy’s tent.

The teen was participating in a scout gathering.

Authorities did not release the teen’s name.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s