Filed Under:cpr, dogs, Madrid, poncho
(photo credit: Policía Municipal de Madrid)

MADRID (AP) — Can dogs perform CPR? Probably not, but a video posted by police in Madrid sure makes it seem so.

In a video posted on Facebook, Poncho the dog springs into action when his partner falls to the ground and pretends to be unresponsive. The dog’s actions mimic CPR.

The dog pounds up and down on the officer’s chest and pauses to place its ear on the officer’s neck. Poncho continues until the officer stands up.

Police write that Poncho “did not hesitate for an instant” to save a life.

