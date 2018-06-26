FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth veteran who was evicted from his home for unpaid taxes might have been able to save his home if he’d only known about help for veterans.

Lawyers in Fort Worth who work with vets are trying to get the word out about free services available to all veterans.

Friday, Bille McGruder was evicted from his Fort Worth home. Neighbors says the vet has some health issues. Public records show he had owed almost $6,000 in property taxes. Tarrant County seized his home and auctioned it off for $38,000

“I was heart broken,” said Melissa Sircar of Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans. “There’s no guarantee that our program could have kept him from being evicted, but if he’d come to our program soon enough, we might have been able to give him some advice that would have helped him give some additional options.”

From helping veterans stay in their homes to divorce, Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans says it can help with most civil legal issues. The group has free legal clinics the third Friday of every month in Tarrant County. Former members of the military and spouses of vets can get a free sit-down with a lawyer. They may be able to qualify for free legal help, depending on income.

If they don’t qualify, the organization says they can at least point them in the right direction.

The new owners of McGruder’s home have offered to sell it back to him at cost.