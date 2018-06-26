Filed Under:First Lady, Illegal immigration, Immigration, immigration centers, Local TV, Melania Trump, migrants, U.S.-Mexico Border

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is planning another visit to immigration centers housing migrants who have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The first lady’s spokeswoman declined to release any details about the trip, including where or when she plans to go.

First Lady Melania Trump visits the Luthern Social Services of the South’s Upbring New Hope Children Center in McAllen, Texas on June 21, 2018. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Mrs. Trump traveled to the border town of McAllen, Texas, last Thursday to meet with law enforcement and social services providers and tour a nonprofit center housing children who were detained under her husband’s policy of prosecuting all illegal border-crossers.

She also met with children at the center, but a stop at a Customs and Border Protection facility was scrapped because of heavy rain and flooding.

The trip was overshadowed by a jacket she wore to and from Texas that said on the back: “I really don’t care, do u?”

First lady Melania Trump boards an Air Force plane before traveling to Texas to visit facilities that house and care for children taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border June 21, 2018 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

