A venomous rattlesnake tastes the air. (credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

ABILENE (CBSDFW.COM) – A toddler rummaging through his toys was bitten by a baby rattlesnake, according to KTAB/KRBC.

The 1-year-old was bitten on the hand at his south Abilene home. First responders at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the boy’s hand was severely swollen, but they didn’t know his current condition.

Investigators said they don’t believe any neglect was involved and added the heat is driving snakes to seek shelter in populated areas.

Police scanner traffic indicated the boy was rushed to the hospital as a top priority, meaning his condition was likely severe.

Animal Control is checking the property for more snakes.

The popular Facebook page, Big Country Snake Removal posted about corralling a big rattlesnake from someone’s porch on the east side of Abilene.

