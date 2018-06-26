  • CBS 11On Air

DES MOINES, Iowa (CBSDFW.COM) – Some window washers in Des Moines take their game to another level when they go to work at a children’s hospital.

Employees from Larry’s Window Cleaning service change into their secret identities of Captain America, Batman, Spiderman and Daredevil repelling down Blank Children’s Hospital as they clean the windows.

screen shot 2018 06 26 at 2 20 14 pm Superhero Window Washers Bring Joy At Childrens Hospital

window washer superheroes in Des Moines, Iowa (KCCI)

But they do much more than provide a spectacle.  They entertain and interact with the young patients who appreciate the distraction and another reason to smile.

This is a regular event for Larry’s Window Cleaners.

