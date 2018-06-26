  • CBS 11On Air

Dallas, Democratic National Committee, Ed Butowsky, Emails, fox news, Seth Rich, Trump, WikiLeaks
Ed Butowsky (photo courtesy: Facebook)

DALLAS (AP) — Another lawsuit was filed in the fallout of a retracted Fox News report that claimed a Democratic National Committee employee had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.

Dallas-based investor Ed Butowsky is seeking $57 million in damages in a federal lawsuit against NPR and others employed by the network.

Butowsky argues that NPR published false reports in 2017 claiming that he colluded with the White House and Fox News to push claims by conspiracy theorists and others about the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich.

Rich was killed in 2016 in what Washington police believe was a random robbery attempt.

NPR spokeswoman Isabel Lara told The Dallas Morning News that the network stands behind the reporting.

At least two other lawsuits have been filed in the matter, including one against Fox by Rich’s parents.

