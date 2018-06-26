  • CBS 11On Air

File photo of a prison cell. (credit: Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP)Attorneys for a 66-year-old Texas death row inmate say his health problems make him unsuitable for lethal injection so they’re proposing he be rolled in his wheelchair in front of a firing squad or be administered nitrogen gas to cut off oxygen to his brain until he stops breathing.

If the state doesn’t accept one of their alternatives, lawyers for confessed multiple killer and rapist Danny Paul Bible contend his lethal injection, set for the evening of June 27th, should be halted because it would be unconstitutionally cruel and present a “substantial risk” of being botched.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering the appeal. A federal judge in Houston last week rejected it.

Bible is set to die for the 1979 icepick slaying of Inez Deaton in Houston. The 20-year-old had gone to Bible’s house to use the telephone and was found later stabbed 11 times.

