SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Becky Hammon is moving up San Antonio’s coaching ladder.

The Spurs announced Wednesday they have promoted Hammon, and that she will fill the spot vacated by James Borrego on the team’s roster of assistant coaches.

Borrego left the Spurs to become the new coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

Hammon has been a member of the San Antonio coaching staff since 2014, and was one of six assistants under Gregg Popovich last season.

Hammon has been among the assistants who sit in the row directly behind the Spurs bench, but this move means she will be in the front row alongside Popovich starting this season.

The Spurs finished the 2017-28 season 47-35 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)