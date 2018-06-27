ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was 4-year-old Paxton’s first time at a Rangers game.

He doesn’t quite understand why he and his older brother were invited there Wednesday evening, but he does know his grandma is raising him and his big brother Maddox because they’re parents are dead.

“I told them up front what happened,” said their grandmother Dee Gibson. “I wanted to be honest with them. I didn’t want them to think that Mommy ran away and just didn’t come back.”

In September, their dad shot and killed their mom, Krista Copeland. Then he shot himself.

The whole thing happened at a Fort Worth library as the boys were watching.

“Getting that phone call was the worst day. I can’t even imagine anyone having to go through what we’ve gone through. It’s been very hard,” said Gibson.

Maddox’s grade’s plummeted.

Both boys have been to counseling and now, Maddox is getting As and Bs again.

But there are other needs.

“We knew that the need was tremendous on their end. They’re grandparents. This to come at this stage in their life and so they were very unprepared for this,” said Emily Jones of the Do It For Durrett Foundation.

The charity presented the family with a check for $50,000.

“There’s been tears. I know my daughter would be very proud knowing that the boys are taken care of and knowing that knowing that so many people are loving on their babies,” said Gibson.