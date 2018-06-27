GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A couple suspected of stealing a car was caught, but not without incident.

Around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, Garland Police were made aware a blue Kia Cadenza was recently stolen out of Richardson and the suspects may have been in the area of a motel in the 2300 block of S. Jupiter Road in Garland.

Officers began checking the area and saw the stolen Kia in the parking lot of the Racetrac in the 2600 block of S. Jupiter Road.

Officers tried to talk to the couple in the car but they took off, leading officers on a chase.

The driver tried to get away from officers through Garland and into Dallas where the vehicle stopped in the 1500 block of Stevens Street.

Police said the driver, Brian Graham, 43, of Canton, and passenger, Heather Luna, 33 of Garland, tried to run off but with the help of Dallas Police officers, Garland K-9 units and a DPS helicopter they were found and arrested.

Graham is charged with Evading in a Vehicle and Theft of Motor Vehicle; Luna is charged with Evading on Foot.