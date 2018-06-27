  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:cbs sports, Football, Gene Steratore, NFL, Referees, Television

NEW YORK (AP) – CBS Sports has hired former referee Gene Steratore as a rules analyst for its NFL broadcasts.

Steratore retired this offseason after leading the officiating crew at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. He says that after 15 years of officiating in the NFL, “it’s time to hang up my whistle for a new challenge.”

CBS Sports announced Tuesday that Steratore would provide analysis in New York on Sundays throughout the NFL season. He will join announcers in the booth for its Thanksgiving and NFL playoff coverage, including the Super Bowl, which is in Atlanta next year.

Gene Steratore

(credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Steratore also will provide analysis during CBS Sports’ college basketball coverage, including the NCAA men’s championship. He started officiating college basketball in 1997 and finished as a Big Ten primary official.

Says Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, “His strong communication skills combined with his knowledge of the rules will allow him to quickly interpret and explain the calls, giving viewers a better understanding of the rules and enhancing our overall coverage.”

