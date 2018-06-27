Disney Releases Trailer For Tim Burton's Live Action "Dumbo" Disney has released its first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's remake of the classic animated film "Dumbo." The movie is due to soar into theaters in March 2019.

Ludacris Among This Year's Free State Fair Concert PerformersYou won't have to shake your money maker if you want to see Ludacris this fall, because the multi-talented rap star is one of several free acts coming to the State Fair of Texas in 2018.