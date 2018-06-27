  • CBS 11On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who climbed atop a freeway sign in downtown Los Angeles ended his hours long standoff with a back flip onto an giant air bags and was taken into custody.

The standoff snarled traffic for miles and miles during Wednesday morning’s rush-hour commute.

Firefighters were sent to the area of the 110 Freeway and Beaudry Avenue after the man was spotted about 8:25 a.m.

The man’s banners read, “fight pollution not each other,” “give a hoot, don’t pollute,” and — written in graffiti type — “Dephre.'”

As California Highway Patrol officers initially tried to take him into custody, the man — apparently wearing only shorts — gestured and posed as though he were an action hero.

