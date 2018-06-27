  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Fallon, Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Local TV, Stephen Colbert, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show, the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three late-night TV hosts have teamed up for a rare joint opening to respond to President Donald Trump.

Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” on CBS and Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” began Tuesday with the taped segment in which the hosts video chat about comments Trump made about them Monday.

late night video chat Late Night TV Hosts Craft Comic Response To Trump Comments

Fallon says, “Hey, lowlife.” Colbert responds, “Hey, lost soul.” Fallon says he heard Trump said they are “all no-talent, lowlifes, lost souls.”

Colbert says that describes TBS host Conan O’Brien, who appears while shaving (and apparently shirtless) and says he didn’t realize Trump had become president.

O’Brien cautions the hosts to be civil. He says, “If we’re not careful, this could start to get ugly.”

Colbert and Fallon agree to meet at a Red Hen Restaurant — a location in Virginia recently denied service to Trump’s press secretary.

