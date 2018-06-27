  • CBS 11On Air

American musician Prince (1958 - 2016) performs onstage at the Ritz during his 'Dirty Mind' tour, New York, New York, March 22, 1981. (Photo Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Prince estate and Sony Music Entertainment have signed a distribution deal for 35 of Prince’s previously released album titles.

The catalog included in the deal will be distributed by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony.

According to details announced Wednesday, albums originally released between 1995 and 2010 will be available for worldwide distribution this year, including The Gold Experience, Emancipation and 3121.

Legacy will distribute more of Prince’s music in the future. Music from the 1978 to 1996 era will be available in the U.S. starting in 2021.

Prince estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter says Sony’s deep knowledge of Prince’s music makes it an ideal partner to release his work and give fans “more great music from Prince.”

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

