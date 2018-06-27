  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baseball, concussion, MLB, Ronald Guzman, Ryan Rua, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON (AP) – The Texas Rangers have placed first baseman Ronald Guzman on the seven-day concussion disabled list and recalled utilityman Ryan Rua from Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers made the move Tuesday, a day after Guzman left in the sixth inning of a 7-4 win over San Diego after his head struck the knee of third baseman Christian Villanueva when the rookie was diving back on an attempted pickoff.

Ronald Guzman

Ronald Guzman of the Texas Rangers reacts after colliding with Christian Villanueva of the San Diego Padres at third base in the bottom of the sixth inning at Globe Life Park on June 25, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Guzman was called up to become the regular first baseman early in the season after injuries forced the Rangers to juggle their lineup. The 23-year-old is hitting .227 with seven homers and 30 RBIs.

Rua, who was on the opening-day roster, is set for his fifth stint with the Rangers this season. Primarily a left fielder and first baseman, Rua has a .163 average with two home runs with the Rangers and is hitting .236 with three homers in Round Rock.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s