  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Lexington, Republicans, Sarah Sanders, Secret Service, The Red Hen, Virginia, White House

WASHINGTON (CNN) – White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to receive Secret Service protection as soon as Wednesday, two sources familiar with the decision told CNN. It is not yet known how long the additional protective measures will last.

The Secret Service declined to make a statement, saying, “For operational security purposes, the Secret Service does not comment on its protective operations.” Sanders, too, did not immediately respond to a CNN’s request for comment.

The news comes days after Sanders was asked to leave a small restaurant in Lexington, Virginia because of her role with the Trump administration, a move that has since sparked a national conversation on civility and public service in the age of Trump.

Speaking about the restaurant incident during the White House press briefing Monday, Sanders explained that she “politely left” along with her husband. “I was asked to leave because I worked for President Trump,” she recalled. “We are allowed to disagree, but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm, and this goes for all people regardless of politics.”

Sanders continued, “Healthy debate on ideas and political philosophy is important, but the calls for harassment and push for any Trump supporter to avoid the public is unacceptable.”

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s