WASHINGTON (CNN) – White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to receive Secret Service protection as soon as Wednesday, two sources familiar with the decision told CNN. It is not yet known how long the additional protective measures will last.

The Secret Service declined to make a statement, saying, “For operational security purposes, the Secret Service does not comment on its protective operations.” Sanders, too, did not immediately respond to a CNN’s request for comment.

The news comes days after Sanders was asked to leave a small restaurant in Lexington, Virginia because of her role with the Trump administration, a move that has since sparked a national conversation on civility and public service in the age of Trump.

Speaking about the restaurant incident during the White House press briefing Monday, Sanders explained that she “politely left” along with her husband. “I was asked to leave because I worked for President Trump,” she recalled. “We are allowed to disagree, but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm, and this goes for all people regardless of politics.”

Sanders continued, “Healthy debate on ideas and political philosophy is important, but the calls for harassment and push for any Trump supporter to avoid the public is unacceptable.”

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)