LOS ANGELES (AP) – Chelsea Gray made a key jumper from the right elbow with 20.9 seconds left and the Los Angeles Sparks held on to beat the Dallas Wings 87-83 on Tuesday night.

Gray’s jumper made it 84-81 and the Sparks (11-3) made 3 of 4 free throws after a pair of defensive stops. Gray finished with 23 points and Candace Parker led the way with 29.

The Wings (6-7) beat Los Angeles 101-72 in Arlington on Friday night, snapping the Sparks’ five-game winning streak. Neither team led by double digits on Tuesday night.

Dallas Wings Vs. Los Angeles Sparks

A jumpball between Maria Vadeeva of the Los Angeles Sparks and Elizabeth Cambage of the Dallas Wings on June 26, 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (credit: Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dallas opened the game with a 10-2 run and led most of the way. Los Angeles took control in the fourth quarter with a 15-3 run capped by Parker’s jumper at 75-71.

Nneka Ogwumike missed the game for Los Angeles with a back injury.

Liz Cambage had 25 points for the Wings and Kayla Thornton added a career-high 16 points.

