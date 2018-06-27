COVINGTON, Ga. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A coroner’s office has released the name of the 14-year-old boy from Texas who was killed when a tree fell on his tent at a Georgia Boy Scout camp.

The Newton County Coroner’s Office identified the Boy Scout as Elijah Knight of Cypress, Texas. The teen was participating in a Scout gathering when the incident occurred Monday at the Bert Adams Scout Camp in Newton County, north of Atlanta.

Newton County Sherriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Alexander told news outlets that a powerful storms had rolled through the area when Knight and another boy ran into a tent to escape the weather.

The storm downed several trees, including the one that fell on the boy’s tent. The other boy inside the tent at the time survived.

Officials say Knight was attending the fourth and final week of summer camp when the accident happened.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)