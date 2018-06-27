  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMCode Black
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christopher Greenaway, Davis is being held in the Smith County Jail, Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, The Tyler Morning Telegraph
(credit: Smith County Jail)

TYLER (AP) — A Texas nurse accused of intentionally injuring patients was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports that a jury indicted William Davis last week. The nurse was arrested in April as a suspect in the death of 47-year-old Christopher Greenaway, who was recovering from a heart procedure at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler.

An arrest affidavit says Davis is also accused of injuring six other patients, one of whom died, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. The hospital is part of the same health system as the Owen Heart Hospital.

Authorities allege Davis introduced air into the circulatory systems of patients recovering from heart surgery, causing stroke-like symptoms.

Davis is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $2 million bond.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s