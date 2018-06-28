EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Three women in southern Texas were arrested on voter fraud charges.

The Brownsville Herald reports that Sylvia Arjona was arrested and arraigned Monday on four counts of unlawful assistance of a voter.

Sara Ornelas and Marcela Gutierrez were arrested on Tuesday. Ornelas was arraigned on three counts of unlawful assistance, while Gutierrez was arraign on 10 misdemeanor counts. Gutierrez was also arraigned for one second-degree felony count of illegal voting.

All three women turned themselves in to authorities.

The state’s Attorney General’s Office says the women worked as paid campaign workers for the 2016 runoff election for Hidalgo City Council seats.

Criminal complaints allege the women provided assistance to voters who didn’t request it or need it. They’re accused of also suggesting “by word, sign, or gesture how the voter should vote.”