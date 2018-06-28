BREAKING:5 Dead After Shooting Inside Newsroom In Annapolis, Maryland - Suspect In Custody
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)  – The SPCA of Texas is investigating an animal cruelty case in Dallas.

A horse was found with a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, June 14, Dallas Animal Services received a call reporting a horse with a gunshot wound that was tethered to a tree in Southeast Dallas.

Dallas Animal Services, working with the Dallas Police Department, removed the horse and called the SPCA of Texas to take on the case.

The SPCA of Texas took in the horse on the morning of Friday, June 15, and immediately rushed him to be seen by an equine veterinarian.

After receiving initial treatment, the horse was taken to the Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney, where he will continue receiving medical care.

The SPCA of Texas said it has attempted to find whomever committed this crime, but the investigation has so far not produced credible leads.

The SPCA of Texas asks that anyone with information please contact the organization at 214-461-1850.

“There is a well-documented link between animal cruelty and human violence,” said SPCA of Texas President James Bias. “Helping the City of Dallas bring these individuals to justice will help stop the cycle of abuse.”

The SPCA is offering a reward of $5,000 from the Murrell Foundation, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever shot the horse.

