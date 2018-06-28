DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Experts are racing against the clock to see if there’s a way to prevent a million gallons of raw sewage from entering White Rock Lake.

The North Texas Municipal Water District said Thursday experts are still evaluating how far sewage from a leak in Plano Wednesday has traveled and whether anything can be done to prevent from contaminating the water here downstream.

This all started Wednesday afternoon outside a Toyota dealership in Plano.

A construction crew doing remodeling work struck a raw sewage transmission line.

It sent everything that’s flushed down toilets and drains into nearby White Rock Creek for nearly 11 hours before repairs were made.

More than a million gallons continues to flow south toward the lake which is about 15 miles away.

If and when it gets here, the City of Dallas is preparing to close access to the launch pad portion of the dog park and other lake activities such as rowing and sailboating.

“It’s kind of disappointing and upsetting that they can’t stop it before it gets here,” said Dallas resident, Patty Record. “I understand it’s coming on the way I think we made it here so the dogs have a chance to have some fun before it does.”

Authorities say the raw sewage will not only further pollute the lake it will also create a foul smell.

Dallas Park and Recreation staff have directed lake partners and organizations to cease all water recreation activities until further notice.

Swimming in White Rock Lake is prohibited by city ordinance; out of an abundance of caution, fishing is also discouraged at this time.

But there’s no threat we are told to the quality of drinking water.