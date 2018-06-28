COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Average retail gasoline prices both in Texas and across the country have fallen this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported that the average price at the pump statewide was $2.65 per gallon, down from $2.69 a week ago.

The price nationally dipped 2 cents to settle this week at $2.85 a gallon.

AAA says drivers in Brownsville and Harlingen are paying the least in Texas for gas, at an average of $2.48 a gallon. Motorists in Midland are paying the most at $3.08.

Drivers in Dallas are paying right at the state average — shelling out $2.65 for a gallon of gas. Those pulling up to the pump in Arlington and Fort Worth are saving a few cents, paying $2.63 a gallon.

Gas prices have been gradually declining since Memorial Day but market analysts say increased demand during the Fourth of July holiday could cause prices to tick upward.

AAA Texas says 2.9 million Texas residents will drive to their destination during next week’s holiday period.

