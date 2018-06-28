ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS/AP) – Five people are confirmed dead after a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland. It happened at the Capital Gazette Building Thursday afternoon.

CBS News confirms a suspect is in custody and the building was evacuated.

The suspect is a white man in his 20s who has no identification on him and is refusing to identify himself.

The suspect used a shotgun, according to CBS News sources.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesperson, Lt. Ryan Frashure said there appeared to be only one suspect, but police are still investigating that.

There are other people injured but police do not have an exact number.

“We don’t expect this to have major casualties but we do have injuries,” Lt. Frashure said.

He said police must look for other dangers, such as bombs and other shooters.

Police set up a reunification process where families of loved ones who were in the building, can meet up at a nearby mall.

An aerial view shows a massive police presence and people being led out of a building with their hands raised.

Phil Davis, a Gazette courts/crime reporter, tweeted he was in the building when the shooting happened.

Davis said the gunman “shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.”

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

The Capital Gazette is a local newspaper owned by The Baltimore Sun.

An intern was one of the first to tweet about the shooting from inside the building.

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

Medevac helicopters could be seen responding to the scene.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to reports of the shooting.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and “our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected.”

President Trump tweeted a similar statement a short time later.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan, on Twitter, wrote, “Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

He said he was in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and that Maryland State Police were on the scene assisting county police.

“Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community,” he wrote.

U.S. Sen. from Maryland Chris Van Hollen wrote on Twitter, “My heart is with the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims as we learn more about this terrible situation. We must unite to end the violence.”

My heart is with the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims as we learn more about this terrible situation. We must unite to end the violence. https://t.co/MINrFfTfUr — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 28, 2018

Police were also at The Baltimore Sun newsroom in Baltimore. Police said there was no threat on the Sun, and that their presence was a precaution.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)