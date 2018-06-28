FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Attorney General sent a letter blasting Forth Worth ISD to the media around 5:30 Thursday afternoon.

Fort Worth ISD says the letter was never sent to them. They said they spent hours tearing up the mail room looking for it.

In a letter from the Texas Attorney General, the state demands Fort Worth ISD give parents access to the curriculum for the human sexuality class.

The attorney general say parents were denied access and reading materials were not allowed to go home.

A spokesman for the district says that’s not true.

Since the curriculum was put in place in 2015, letter like this one have gone home at the beginning of the school year, alerting parents their student will be part of sexual education.

Parents are told they can opt the student out.

The district confirms reading materials can’t go home, but any parent is allowed to come to school and view it for themselves.

In mid-May, Fort Worth ISD confirms it received one complaint from one parent out of thousands of students who’ve taken the class over several years.

The class is given to some, not all 6th through 9th graders.

They say a simple phone call from the AG’s office could have answered all their questions.

The AG’s office didn’t return CBS11’s request for comment.