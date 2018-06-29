PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 74-year-old woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after driving into a concrete wall in Weatherford.

Authorities say officers responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for a minor vehicle accident. The caller said a woman went into the store and was possibly drunk.

The woman, later identified as 74-year-old Bobbie Narramore, then got into her vehicle and drove into a concrete wall.

Arriving officers investigated and determined Narramore was drunk. She was transported to Parker County Jail.