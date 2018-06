ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington officer went on a rescue mission Thursday – to save a goat.

Photos tweeted by the department shows an officer going into a drainage ditch on Kelly Elliott near Boles Junior High School with the help of two other people.

Sometimes we respond to unusual calls including this one at 5500 Kelly Elliott. PSA Hornyak assisted w/corralling this goat. He even went down into a drainage ditch during the rescue. We caught 1 goat but one is still on loose. Know owner? 📞 so we can reunite this little fella! pic.twitter.com/w3tjaXVU2p — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 29, 2018

The officer helped rescue one goat, but the department said one other goat is still on the loose.

Anyone who knows the owner of the goats is asked to call Arlington police so they can be safely returned.