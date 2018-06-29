FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three families devastated by drowning are the subject of a new video released by Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Published on the hospital’s social media pages this week, the video is part of the ‘Lifeguard Your Child’ campaign which urges parents, grandparents and caretakers to protect children and teens around water.

Already in 2018, 41 children were admitted to Cook Children’s for drowning-related injuries. Seven of those children have died, according to the hospital. The courageous families featured in the video are from different walks of life, but they all share the pain of losing a child to drowning.

About the families:

Dana Gage lost her 15-year-old son Connor on Labor Day weekend of 2012. He was diving off of a dock at Possum Kingdom Lake and never came back up.

Jane and Mike Garner’s son Jaylen was four days away from turning 2 years old. During his birthday party, Jaylen slipped out of sight and into a hot tub and drowned.

Aaron Terasas had never publicly shared the story of how his son, Wyatt, died until the filming of this video. During a trip to Possum Kingdom Lake on July 4th weekend in 2012, Wyatt slipped into the water without a life jacket. His body was recovered by a dive team.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages one to four, and the second leading cause for kids one to 14 in Texas.

