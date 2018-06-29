  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A domestic disturbance led to a fight and then a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in southeast Dallas Thursday evening.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting on Buckskin Drive near I-20 at around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, several families were involved in the fight. During the fight, a gun was pulled out and shots were fired.

One man was struck and later died after being taken to the hospital.

Another victim in the shooting had part of his ear shot off. Police said he was an innocent bystander.

One of the shots fired went through a window of a house and hit the headboard of a bed, but no one inside was hurt.

The names of the victims have not been released. Police are still looking for suspects.

