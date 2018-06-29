Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs

Friday, June 29, 2018, 5:05 pm ET

CHICAGO CUBS -120

In his six starts, Mike Montgomery has allowed more than one run just once, and has gone six innings in all but one game. He’ll face a Twins lineup that is hitting .233 against lefties, is .228 on the road all season and has actually gotten worse — .196 in the last week. Twins hurler Jose Berrios has been even more impressive, but his road ERA of 4.06 is nearly 1.5 runs higher than his home split. The Cubs have crushed right-handers all year, and while they’ve lost six of eight, the bats aren’t the issue.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (90-53 in last 143 MLB ML picks)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Friday, June 29, 2018, 7:10 pm ET

CINCINNATI -105

Grab the even home value on the Reds as the last-place team gets the job done against the first-place NL Central Brewers.

SportsLine Expert: Zack Cimini (72-51 in last 123 MLB picks)

>>MORE: See all MLB picks

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Friday, June 29, 2018, 8:15 pm ET

UNDER 8.5

It’s the time of year when the ball flies out of ballparks due to hot temperatures. That should be a factor to a degree Friday, as temperatures in St. Louis are expected to reach close to triple digits, with high humidity. While this can wear down pitchers, expect the Braves’ Julio Teheran to respond from a rough start his last outing. Grab the Under, as Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas continues to live up to his stellar 2.69 ERA.

SportsLine Expert: Zack Cimini (72-51 in last 123 MLB picks)

Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland A’s

Friday, June 29, 2018, 10:05 pm ET

OAKLAND +155

Trevor Bauer is very good, of course, but the Indians are only 9-7 when he starts. When they’re the favorite on the road, they’re only 12-16. Oakland, meanwhile, has won nine of 11 and has really got it going offensively, averaging six runs over the last week. My advanced computer model sees Paul Blackburn doing enough to take the A’s at home at this inflated price.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (85-55 in last 140 MLB picks)

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners

Friday, June 29, 2018, 10:10 pm ET

KANSAS CITY +1.5

My simulations show big games from KC’s Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas, big enough to keep Ian Kennedy and the Royals in the game. The projections still show a Seattle narrow victory, but there’s no value in the Mariners at this high price. Instead, look at Kansas City plus the runs.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (85-55 in last 140 MLB picks)