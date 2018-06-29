  • CBS 11On Air

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – President Donald Trump said on Air Force One Friday afternoon, he is interviewing six or seven people and plans to announce his choice to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9.

Among the candidates he’s considering are two women, and he told reporters that he might meet with candidates over a golf weekend.

The president also said it was inappropriate to discuss whether he was looking for a justice who would be willing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court 1973 case legalizing abortion.

In an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo airing Sunday, though, the president said he “probably” wouldn’t ask candidates about how they’d vote on the case.

gettyimages 987160516 e1530308737321 Trump To Announce Supreme Court Nominee July 9

President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the East Room of the White House June 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump held the event for Òcelebrating the six month anniversary of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

There are so far five names that stand out as front-runners — 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett; 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Hardiman, who was the runner-up to Neil Gorsuch on the president’s first Supreme Court pick; D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh; and 6th Circuit Court of Appeals’ Judges Raymond Kethledge and Amul Thapar.

This is a developing story.

