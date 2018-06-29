  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alberta, Brittany Burke, Canada, Fall Through Ceiling, Reddi-Mart, resisting arrest, Richard Pariseau

ALBERTA, Canada (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman in Alberta, Canada learned why hiding in the ceiling doesn’t always work. Surveillance video shows the 29-year-old falling through the ceiling of a convenience store while trying to run from police.

CTV in Canada reports the owner of Reddi-Mart said he called police when the 29-year-old woman, identified as Brittany Burke, and a man she was with, 28-year-old Richard Pariseau, tried to use a stolen credit card.

When an officer arrived, the two tried running away. The store owner could be seen trying to hold Pariseau as long as he could so he couldn’t escape. When Pariseau ran off, the officer followed him.

While the officer chased Pariseau, Burke climbed up into the ceiling — but came crashing down soon after.

CTV reports Pariseau faces eleven charges, including resisting arrest and using a stolen credit card while Burke faces three charges including obstructing an officer and mischief under $5,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s