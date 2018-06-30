DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people were arrested Saturday outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Dallas, police say. This came on the same day as a protest in downtown Dallas of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Police have not identified the five who were arrested or what charges they face.

Hundreds of people took part in the “Families Belong Together” march on Saturday, demanding an end to family separations at the border and the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration.