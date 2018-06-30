  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas rowing club’s training for an upcoming race in Canada was disrupted after a raw sewage spill threatened the water of White Rock Lake.

The water district said over a million gallons of sewage will likely not make it to White Rock Lake as was previously feared. The spill started in Plano on Thursday when a construction crew doing remodeling work struck a raw sewage transmission line.

The city warned residents not to go into the water as a safety precaution this weekend.

Steve Perry, head coach for Dallas United Crew, said the athletes lost two crucial days on the water after they were shut down on Thursday because of safety and pollution concerns. He decided to have his athletes train on rowing machines in the meantime.

Dallas Rowing Clubs Crucial Training Disrupted By Raw Sewage Spill

Athletes with the Dallas United Crew were forced to train on machines after a raw sewage spill threatened the water of White Rock Lake. (CBS11)

Perry said he got clearance from the city that the water in White Rock Lake is safe for athletes to row on. About 60 of them are training for a race in Canada.

“There are many places that are forced to row in less than ideal conditions. We are not one of them. We get to use this beautiful lake to row, and safety is always our number one priority,” said Perry.

The athletes will have plenty of hand sanitizer and wipes when they’re back on the lake rowing on Monday.

